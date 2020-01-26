News, Trending

Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 In Helicopter Crash: Cardi B, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky React

Kobe Bryant is dead at the age of 41.

The entire sports world was sent into shock on Sunday (January 26) when news broke that Kobe Bryant died in an Helicopter crash in California. TMZ first broke the news of the tragic incident that left the world in shock.

The Los Angeles sheriff’s department confirmed that there was a helicopter crash in the mountains near Calabasas that killed five people. While law enforcement did not confirm the identity of the persons killed, TMZ reported that Kobe Bryant was among those on board the aircraft.

Celebrities have been reacting to Kobe Bryant’s death including Cardi B, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and more.

