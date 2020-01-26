Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 In Helicopter Crash: Cardi B, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky React

Kobe Bryant is dead at the age of 41.

The entire sports world was sent into shock on Sunday (January 26) when news broke that Kobe Bryant died in an Helicopter crash in California. TMZ first broke the news of the tragic incident that left the world in shock.

The Los Angeles sheriff’s department confirmed that there was a helicopter crash in the mountains near Calabasas that killed five people. While law enforcement did not confirm the identity of the persons killed, TMZ reported that Kobe Bryant was among those on board the aircraft.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Celebrities have been reacting to Kobe Bryant’s death including Cardi B, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and more.

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant this is so sad I can’t believe it — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking

unbelievable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) January 26, 2020

Long live the legend Kobe Bryant ?? I’m sick bro . We love u ??????? — $ex $ymbol (@tydollasign) January 26, 2020

Life is wayyyy too short and unpredictable, tell people you love them. This is so crazy — TINASHE (@Tinashe) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

Kobe ?? — Yung Rénzél ? (@RickRoss) January 26, 2020