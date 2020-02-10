Snoop Dogg Addresses Backlash Over Strong Gayle King Condemnation

Snoop Dogg is now walking back some of the comments he made about Gayle King in regards to her interview with Lisa Leslie.

Last week, video clips of a CBS This Morning interview in which host and longtime journalist Gayle King is asking about Kobe Bryant’s legacy went viral, particularly the part where King asks WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault allegations. A lot of people felt like the questions were out of line and disrespectful timing, considering the fact that Bryant , his daughter and seven others died in a horrific helicopter accident only two weeks ago. King was accused by many of having an agenda to keep everyone discussing the 17-year old assault case from 2003-2004 that was ultimately dismissed.

One person that felt very strongly about the interview was Snoop Dogg. He took to Instagram to let it be known that he did not agree with her asking those questions, and that it was extremely disrespectful. In a video he said, “Gayle King, out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket…What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst, we the f–king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don’t you hang out with Oprah?”

He said a lot in the video and even called her a “funky dog-haired b***h,” at one point. Like many people on social media, Snoop has an issue with Oprah, who is Gayle Kings best friend, and Gayle’s choice to ignore accusations against prominent white males such as Harvey Winestein, and mostly focus their criticism towards black men. He went on to say, “Why you all attacking us, we your people. You ain’t coming after f–king Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb-ass questions. I get sick of you all …”

Snoop received some backlash for the video from people saying that his comments were out of pocket. Amy Schumer, Mike Lamont Hill, and even former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice called him out over the weekend. Oprah appeared on the the Today Show last week and said that Gayle had been receiving death threats over the interview and “was not doing well.”

Snoop Dogg on Gayle King asking about Kobe’s allegation during her interview. pic.twitter.com/1i4LP8VEXZ — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 6, 2020

Now, Uncle Snoop is addressing some of the controversy and offered clarification. In another Instagram video posted on Saturday he said, “I’m a non-violent person…When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.” He went on to say, “…what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her.” The OG westcoast rapper has since deleted his original video from his Instagram page.

Snoop said that he just thinks that Kobe’s family deserves more respect from the media. A memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.