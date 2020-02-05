Boosie Badazz & 50 Cent Slams Gayle King For Kobe Bryant Slander

Boosie Badazz and 50 Cent aren’t too happy with Gayle King’s recent interview which appears to be tarnishing Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Has it become a trend for the media to try to disparage a celebrity’s name posthumous? We recently lost a legend, and as with any demise of a famous public figure, people have been reflecting on the life of the iconic athlete. Kobe Bryant was a devoted father of four girls, an Emmy winner and 5 time NBA champion. However, some people have brought up an issue from 2000, the year the athlete was accused of sexual assault.

Gayle King was recently interviewing professional women’s basketball player Leslie recently. In the interview, King asked the WNBA champion for her perspective “as a woman” on honoring Kobe’s legacy. “It’s been said that his legacy is c complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” Gayle said.

Boosie Badazz took to social media to express his utter disgust with what he pretty much labeled as defamation. “Why the f**k would you do something like that? Why would you do that to your people?” he wrote. “You know what people goin’ through, right? Why would you do ask a fuckin’ question like that tryna tarnish somebody image?” he continued. “You do that to your own Black people. You sad!”

50 Cent, of course, chimed in as well as he often does with everything. “It was not complicated. You just said it was dismissed,” Fifty expressed in the caption of his post about the interview question about Kobe. “What is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this. I apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this,” he wrote.

Gayle King has been facing a lot of backlash since her comments about Kobe, but she maintains that it was a “fair question.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, along with seven other individuals, lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020. His death sent shockwaves around the world as millions of fans shared their heartbreak, including celebrities who admired the basketball legend for his impact on and off the court.

