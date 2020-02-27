Future Ordered By Judge To Take DNA Test And Show Income To Eliza Reign: Life Is Not Good

Future may have to take a DNA test and reveal his income to his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign.

Future is being forced to give up several vital pieces of information in a court case involving social media star Eliza Reign’s daughter, who she alleges was fathered by the rapper. According to court documents obtained by BOSSIP, the judge in the case ordered Future to submit to a DNA test later this month, as well as reveal all his sources of income to create a clear picture of what he may owe in child support if his paternity is confirmed. The documents suggest that if Future does not comply with both requests within a certain time frame, he may face penalties from the court.

According to Eliza Reign, whose real name is Eliza Seraphin, Future makes $19.5 million a year and has repeatedly refused to offer any support for the child she claims is his. The judge’s decision comes after Reign insisted that she has served Future with the lawsuit three times, and he has failed to act.

However, Future has said in court documents that Reign set out to have a child with a rich man with the sole purpose of generating an income, even allegedly calling her daughter a “check baby”. Reign has denied these accusations.

While Future has applied for a “downward deviation” of child support in this case in the past due to his arguments that Reign is attempting to scam him with a child, Eliza has now countered with a request for an “upward deviation” of financial support on the basis that the rapper is a high-income earner. Initially, Future denied all claims that he fathered the child, but recent developments suggest the “Life is Good” rapper suspects the child may be his. According to Eliza, Future has never met the baby girl, who will be turning one this coming spring. She has said in the past that she would be open to Future being in the girl’s life if he was willing to be a positive father figure.

