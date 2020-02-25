Drake Says New Album Will Set The Bar Higher And Shorter Than ‘Scorpion’

Drake says his new album will have less songs than Scorpion and will set the bar higher.

Drake has been making headlines for a whole host of reasons lately, but all fans really want out of the Canadian is some new music. Scorpion was a major success when it dropped in June 2018. The fifth studio album from the “Life Is Good” rapper was a double feature that includes 25 tracks and sold 732,000 units. All seven singles shot to number one on the charts, with “God’s Plan,” winning Drake yet another Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Over the last year and a half, a few more collaborations followed, including “No Guidance” with Chris Brown and his most recent single with Future, while Drake also put out a mixtape and compilation album. It is now time, however, for the 6 God to get serious. He has announced plans to drop a new album this year — but unfortunately, it won’t include as many tracks as the last time around.

“I’m out here, I’m working hard, you know. I’m tucked away trying to finish an album,” Drake said while watching the Toronto Raptors face off against the Phoenix Suns. “My last album was high volume. I had to sorta like… Notorious B.I.G. put this album out, and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge myself, you know. I hate to age myself, but I been doing this 10 plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself to keep it interesting.”

So what can we expect from his sixth studio album? Drake said, “Last album, I went high volume. I did two sides. It was like 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering. Something more concise. It could be 10, 11 songs —16.”

We’ll take what we can get.