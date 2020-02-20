Drake Adds Rare Expensive $620K Watch With Roulette Wheel To His Collection

Many things are obvious in life: 50 Cent is going to say something controversial on Twitter; when Rihanna finally releases her album, it’ll be a major hit; and Drake lives his life luxurious.

The “Life Is Good” rapper has demonstrated his affection for shiny things on many occasions. His weakness, undoubtedly, is timepieces. The Six God’s watch collection is almost as famous as he is, including bespoke pieces from renowned designers like Patek Phillippe and Richard Mille. In November, Drake rocked up at Sixers vs. Raptors game with some rocks around his wrist. The rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus piece with sapphire glass sports around 1,343 diamonds and retails for about $600,000.

Just a few months earlier, Drizzy displayed a $750,000 Richard Mille RM 69 Erotic Tourbillon watch that has the ability to set various erotic messages on its face.

His latest collaboration with Future also includes the lyrics, “Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts,” which is a reference to watch designer Patek Phillippe and Drizzy’s friend Virgil Abloh who founded the fashion brand, Off-White, and has been the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton since March 2018. Following the release of “Life Is Good,” both Drake and Virgil posted a photo of the emerald green timepiece mentioned in the song that signified the second time the designers had collaborated on a watch following the all-black Nautilus from April last year.

While the Richard Mille piece was amusing, Drake’s newest addition is all fun. Designed by Jacob & Co., the $620,000 watch features a fully functional roulette wheel with a ceramic ball, a double-axis tourbillon, and of course, some diamonds. Plus, we hear it can even tell the time.

Drizzy proudly showed off his latest toy sharing a snap of the Astronomia Casino, along with the people responsible for creating it, on his Insta feed with the caption, “Heavy agenda.”