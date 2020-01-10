Drake Splurge $1 Million On This Chain & Rare Patek Philippe x Virgil Abloh Watch

If you had to ask Drake, we reckon he would say that life is pretty good right about now.

He has just dropped his new collaboration with Future, entitled “Life is Good,” and he has a new collection of ice that will keep him cool when summer rolls around. The lyrics for the new track include the words, “Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin’ nuts,” which refers to a rather illustrious timepiece. The “Virgil” in question is Virgil Abloh, who in March 2018, was appointed as the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. So, you could say the guy has some style.

He also happens to be good friends with the “In My Feelings” rapper, and it looks as though he helped to design a custom-made Patek Phillippe watch just for the Six God. You might remember that Drake had a Patek piece around his wrist in August.

That Aquanaut watch featured a large face surrounded by a silver rim and a thick orange strap, all of which is valued at around $100,000. The Canadian is evidently a fan of the luxury brand as he was spotted wearing an 18-carat gold Nautilus to a Raptors basketball game, and has now posted a pic of a brand new watch on his IG.

“New designer you guys probably have no idea what’s going on in the scene super underground all good I will put you on to Veerjil Ablow,” he wrote alongside a photo of the exquisite emerald green timepiece while jokingly spelling “Virgil Abloh” wrong. It appears as though the watch is another collaboration with Abloh’s fashion brand, Off-White, did with Patek, similar to in April 2019.

The watch is not the only new addition to Drake’s bling collection. The 33-year-old bought himself a little gift to celebrate the new single — a custom-made Gemma Fine necklace featuring 100-carat heart-shaped diamonds that came to over $1 million. That’s easy money for Drake, who was just named one of the top-selling artistes of 2019.

We told you life is good.