50 Cent’s GF Cuban Link Not Sure How To React To Her Valentine’s Gift

50 Cent did not skimp out when it came to Valentine’s Day this year.

50 Cent splurged some of that Starz money on his boo during love season. The Power actor has been in a loving relationship with Cuban Link since around the middle of last year. The pair made their red carpet debut in August at the final season premiere of the Starz series.

Taking once again to her social media, Link — whose real name is Jamira Haines — showed off what her man had gotten her for V-Day. Albeit, she was a little confused by the gift. It appears as though Fifty took inspiration from his girlfriend’s online moniker, which she uses for the various platforms on which she promotes her fitness tips, work-out regimes, and make-up tutorials.

“idk why he got me this, now i look like i got an album coming out #baguettes,” the aspiring corporate lawyer wrote alongside a picture of a diamond-encrusted necklace. The piece is very clearly made up of “links”, so we appreciate Fifty’s creativity and display of wittiness. This is the guy, of course, who is known for teasing his girl on Twitter and the ‘Gram, poking fun at her working out in Chanel sneakers worth $950 and pretending not to “tell his girlfriend” about her.

It’s safe to see that Miss Haines is not about to drop an album any time soon, so a blinging chain may not be her thing, but she definitely looked hot in the present she arranged for her man. Link posted a snap of herself looking sexy in a figure-hugging lace bodysuit courtesy of Fashion Nova that we’re sure was put to good use on Valentine’s Day.

It’s nice to see that the couple is still loved up following Fifty’s last teasing excursion. Jamira had posted an Insta Boomerang showing off her killer body, and the 44-year-old commented, “I just landed, now why you gotta be doing s*** like this, you send this s*** to my phone, not to Instagram, what the f***.” Whoops.