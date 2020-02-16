Chris Brown Posts Video Of Karrueche On Valentine’s Day, Fans Trashes Him For It

Chris Brown stirred up some controversies on the Gram on Valentine’s Day with a clip of Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown took to social media on Valentine’s Day to publicly reminisce over a past flame, posting a short clip of his “Autumn Leaves” music video featuring his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The clip, which showed up momentarily on Brown’s Instagram story, was quickly taken down by the singer who may have reassessed his decision to let the world in on his private yearnings. While it’s possible that Breezy was simply enjoying one of his old love songs on the most romantic day of the year, fans thought it was more likely that he was missing his ex. This theory also explains why Brown posted a clip of himself from an old interview a few weeks ago, captioning the video, “still in love with her.”

Chris and Karrueche have been over for a long time now, after their on-and-off relationship, which started in 2010, finally ended in 2015 when Chris announced he was having a baby with Nia Guzman. Karrueche also filed a restraining order against Brown, who she claimed was violent towards her several times during their relationship.

The actress/model has since moved on with football player Victor Cruz, and even posting a picture of the two of them cuddling poolside on her Instagram on Valentine’s Day. That might ultimately be what triggered Chris Brown to posted the video clip from his music video where Karrueche Tran starred as his love interest.

Followers of Chris’ tumultuous love life are even more confused now, considering that most reports were indicating that he and Ammika Harris were working it out after the model recently gave birth to his second child. Both Chris’ and Ammika’s social media seemed to be full of hints that the two were getting back together over the last couple of months, with some reports even indicating that the couple got engaged. Now fans are speculating about the status of that relationship with Chris Brown continuing to showcased his infatuation with both of his ex-girlfriends, Karrueche Tran and Rihanna.