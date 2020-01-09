Chris Brown Is Smitten By His Baby Mam Ammika Harris’ Beauty

Chris Brown and baby mama, Ammika Harris, have a history of an on-again-off-again romance.

The pair who began dating back in 2015 is notorious for keeping the details of their relationship private, but today the singer gushed over his former boo-thang in a series of Instagram reposts which read: “(heart emoji) Hey momma (smile heart face).” The pictures, which are stunning by the way, show Ammika Harris looking in the mirror at her reflection, followed by a glowing bikini flick.

Ammika had posted the mirror flick earlier today where fans noted Chris’s lusty response: “Damn you sexy,” her baby daddy wrote. While Chris Brown has been known to post a pic or two of Ammika and the baby, this post seems particularly flirty for the entertainer. Fans are now going crazy over the singer’s public admiration with one follower advising Brown to “Marry her bro,” and another writing, “Love how u support @ammikaaa. It’s a beautiful thing. The world can be so cruel at times, but keep doing what y’all do.”

A quick scan of Brown’s Instagram reveals a few more hints that the two may be on the road to reconciliation, or even secretly engaged.

In an IG post from December 11, 2019, following the birth of their baby boy, Aeko, you can see (if you zoom in) a diamond-studded ring on Chris’ ring finger as he held his newborn. The ring appears again in a December 22nd post.

Then the singer posted yet another clue on December 13, 2019, of a very glamorous, very pregnant Ammika, he captioned the photo in all emojis (heart smiley face, smiley face, camera) and tagged the mother of his child.

Could the ride or die pair be on-again? We don’t know, but it could be nice for Chris to finally settle down with Ammika, the mother of his child, and the woman who stood by him during his arrest in Paris following a now false rape accusation.