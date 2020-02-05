50 Cent Turned Floyd Maywether Into A Giant Louis Vuitton Bag

50 Cent is back on his Floyd Mayweather shenanigan over the boxer’s fashion sense.

50 Cent promised the world he was ready to give up his petty ways in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic and unexpected death last month. However, it seems the rapper, actor, and businessman just can’t help himself. He has already continued feuds with several celebrities, including Teairra Mari and French Montana, and now Fifty is poking fun at boxing champion Floyd Mayweather over the outfit he chose to wear to the Super Bowl.

Floyd’s heavily-logoed Louis jacket was the topic of discussion online and during a conversation between Fifty and Michael Blackson, but now Fifty has shared a meme of himself walking through an airport carrying Floyd as a suitcase.

The post, which includes a couple laughing emojis, is captioned, “who did this man, turned champ into my louis Bag…what the f*ck is going on.” While Floyd’s Super Bowl outfit was a bit flashy, Fifty clearly seems to be targeting him because of their personal history. Tyga was recently photographed wearing a similar outfit, and apparently, nobody has anything to say about it. However, the drama between the two celebrities has been going on since 2014, and 50 Cent doesn’t seem ready to let it rest any time soon.

Although Fifty and Floyd were once friends, the two had a falling out and began trading insults in the public eye several years ago. Fifty chose the lowest blow possible, as is his typical move, by constantly making fun of Mayweather for his reading difficulties. Floyd responded by flaunting his giant checks and making it clear that he isn’t too concerned with his reading comprehension, considering he was once the highest-paid athlete in the world. Since then, Fifty has continued to create trouble with several other celebrities, always winning the pettiness prize in his feuds. It seems even a tragic wakeup call can’t change Fifty’s nature.