NBA YoungBoy Side Girl & Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Yaya Fight Outside Hotel

NBA YoungBoy is having some girl trouble.

The Baton Rouge rapper recently rekindled his relationship with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather, also known as, Money Yaya. A video is currently making the rounds on social media showing a female pulling up on Yaya outside a hotel and went straight up to her and attacked. The female in the clip is allegedly NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama. The below clip shows the rapper jumping out a white SUV parked outside and proceeded to part the fight. There is no word yet on what really went down, but it was pretty clear that the attacking female wanted to put the paws on Yaya.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to have a thing with the ladies because there is almost always some female drama around him. His relationship with Yaya Mayweather over the past year has been the most constant, yet despite the toxic nature, they always find their way back with each other. Their rocky relationship also led to him dropping a diss track “Dirty Iyanna” last fall. She took it in strides, though, and even released a video of herself and her mom dancing to the single.

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya have only rekindled their relationship last month, and already there is already trouble in paradise. There aren’t many details available about the viral video being circulated, but it’s evident that one female isn’t too happy that they’re back together. One of Yaya’s friends and another guy who appears to be a security guard for the rapper and his crew. The guard also stepped in and tried to calm things down, but it’s unclear what happened after the initial attack.

NBA YoungBoy is currently living in Los Angeles. After a judge relieved him from house arrest in Baton Rouge in December, the Louisiana rapper high tailed it out to the West Coast, where he has been busy recording his new album and collaborating with other artists like Boosie Badazz, Offset, and Rich The Kid.