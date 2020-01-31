Drake And Future Drop More Heat With New Single ‘Desires’ – Listen Here

Drake and Future are back at it again with another fire collab.

Drake and Future may have become hip-hop’s favorite duo with a known track record for dropping bangers when they combine their two worlds. For the last several months, the two heavy hitters have been teasing a sequel to their 2015 collaboration project What A Time To Be Alive, but never confirmed if we were getting a full project. While fans are still holding out hope for WATTBA 2, they’ll have to just enjoy the snippets and singles for now, as Drizzy and Future just dropped another joint titled “Desires” early Friday morning.

The song was a Soundcloud exclusive and comes just a few weeks after the OVO and Freebandz generals dropped “Life is Good,” coupled with a humorous music video. Drake put fans on notice with an Instagram post while Future simply dropped the link on Twitter.

A snippet from “Desires” had already made its rounds on social media for weeks, and was even highly praised by hip-hop critic Joe Budden on a recent episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast.” Future continued to tease fans late Thursday with more snippets of the song on his Instagram story before it was finally released in its entirety.

The interesting thing about “Desires” dropping on OVO’s soundcloud instead of a streaming service like Apple Music or Spotify is that it draws even more suspicion as to whether or not Drake and Future are actually releasing a full project. “Life Is Good” is listed as a Future song “ft. Drake” instead of naming them both with equal credit. Now it seems as though “Desires” was dropped as a free “loosey” record instead of being counted as a single to sell and promote streaming numbers on the main DSPs.

Nonetheless, “Desires” is filled with 3 minutes and 51 seconds full of vibes and quoteables, and following behind “Life is Good” makes for a great start to the new year.

You can catch the full song below: