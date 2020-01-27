Machine Gun Kelly Blast Eminem Over Racy Grindr Photo, Calls Him Desperate

Machine Gun Kelly takes another jab at Eminem for revealing this racy Grindr photo, says its an act of desperation.

The latest social media trend has caused some old beef to rise to the surface after Eminem decided to participate in the “#DollyPartonChallenge.” Compiling four different profile pictures, Em posted his own interpretation of the challenge, which included a photo for the gay dating app, Grindr, asking his fans, “Did I do this right?” Apparently still bitter over their tense past, Machine Gun Kelly took to Twitter to respond, “50 year old artists tryna be relevant to the youth by posting trending meme’s is something I never thought i’d see #2020.” MGK quickly took the post down.

Eminem, who is 47-years-old, addressed the beef with MGK on his most recent album, Music To Be Murdered By. On the track, “Unaccommodating,” Em raps, “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is. Cleansed him of his mortal sins. I’m God/I’m the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers.”

The beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly goes back years to when MGK made sexual comments about Slim Shady’s daughter, who was underage at the time. Em marinated on the incident for several years before calling MGK out on “Kamikaze” in 2018. MGK quickly responded with the diss track “Rap Devil,” to which Eminem fired back with “Killshot,” effectively ending the war with a savage lyrical takedown.

Did I do this right? pic.twitter.com/ZkoV5T4yxB — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 24, 2020

Considering MGK removed the most recent tweet about Marshall Mathers shortly after it was posted, it seems like he might be reluctant to start a new war with the rap legend. However, Kelly didn’t shy away from criticizing Em’s new album, tweeting “mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bullsh*t,” and “he’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight”. Despite what his enemies may think of the project, Music To Be Murdered By is expected to debut at No. 1, making Eminem the first artist in history to earn ten consecutive No. 1 albums.