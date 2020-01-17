Eminem Surprised New Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ Put The Internet On Fire

Eminem fired up the internet with his surprise new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

The legendary Detroit rapper Eminem dropped Music To Be Murdered By on fans without any warning. This was done similarly to how he dropped the politically charged Kamikaze in August 2018. He revealed the new album by tweeting, “It’s your funeral…” followed by the name of the album. The entire album, down to the cover art, is an ode to Alfred Hitch, who made an album of the same name. A 30 seconds track from one of the most studied British film producers was also included on Em’s project. The track has the filmmaker making a speech in reference to the name of the album,

The name of the album is proving problematic for some persons, especially since it features Juice WRLD, who recently died of an overdose. Other persons on the album include Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, White Gold, Young M.A, KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Don Toliver, and Anderson Paak.

Eminem always has something controversial up his sleeve and has never held back on what he is thinking. That means the fact that he decided to reference the Manchester bombing outside of Ariana Grande’s concert in 2017 should not be a surprise to us. “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” Eminem raps on the new song “Unaccommadating, which features Young M.A.” With the incident taking place less nearly 2 years ago, it is still fresh in the minds of people who were affected by the deaths of the 22 victims as a result of the bombing.

The rapper is now being called a monster and is even being threatened to be canceled by some fans, “vile. no one should ever joke around about children dying. especially the way they did, ari hasn’t even healed after what had happened. & to also mention juice world after his passing 5 weeks ago? not normal. ur cancelled mate.”

It seems it was all misunderstanding of the new song, which was aimed at bringing awareness to gun violence. He has even created a new video to bring awareness to the major problem plaguing America, by reenacting a Las Vegas shooting for his track, “Darkness.”

By the looks of things, Em was on a path to do right, but it got lost in transmission.

You can peak the tracklist for the new album below.