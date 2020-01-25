50 Cent Apologize To Taraji P Henson, Hints T.I. Behind “Empire’s” Demise

It’s back to business as usual with 50 Cent and his trolling on Instagram, and this time he is taking shots at Empire star Taraji P. Henson.

Recently Taraji did an interview with T.I. on his ExpediTIously Podcast. During the discussion, Taraji was asked about her thoughts on Fifty’s constant trolling online, especially as it relates to her show Empire, which is said to be Power’s competition. Taraji P. Henson told TIP that she finds it unnecessary. She said that Empire has nothing to do with Power and questioned why 50 Cent was trying to tear down another black person. She pretty much called it embarrassing.

Today 50 Cent returned to Instagram to issue a response to what Taraji said on the podcast. The rapper posted a picture of himself seemingly in character as Kanan in his show. In the caption, Fifty wrote, “I saw @tarajiphenson on @troubleman31 podcast, this is my sincere apology I did not mean to hurt your feelings in anyway.” For a second it seemed like 50 Cent was actually issuing a genuine apology but that notion would have only been limited to the minds of those who did not continue reading.

Fifty continued, “I’m sorry no one is watching your show anymore. I realize I have to work on the fact that I have less empathy [than] others. I have met with the top executives at Fox and sold them (The Notorious Cop) it’s the show that is replacing yours but I really want to work with you,” he went on. “I mean your awesome we would work well together but if you don’t like the idea I understand. if you don’t roll with me, your gonna get rolled the f**k over,” Fifty said.

It’s clear that the new positive outlook that 50 Cent says he’s managed since the start of this year is really just a positive certainty that he will clap back.