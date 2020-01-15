Taraji P. Henson Trashes 50 Cent On T.I.’s Podcast For Bashing “Empire”

Taraji P. Henson isn’t too happy with 50 Cent’s continued bashing of Empire.

Never one to shy away from conflict, 50 Cent has had no problem saying pretty unpleasant things about the cast of the show Empire, often considered a rival to Fifty’s show, Power. Taraji P. Henson, one of the stars of Empire, was recently asked about the continuous jabs while being interviewed on T.I.’s podcast, Expeditiously. Taraji immediately became heated over the subject, saying, “Our show has nothing to do with his show, we’re talking two different subject matters. Does he understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for competition? There are a million other shows he can compete with. And to do that publicly, it’s embarrassing.”

50 Cent’s beef with Empire has been ongoing for years, as he claims the hit show continues to rip off his ideas. Last year, Fifty posted a side-by-side picture of the cast of Empire and an old image of Fif’s group, G-Unit. The shots were very similar stylistically, and it does seem like one may have inspired the other.

Fifty captioned the comparison, “They Copy my sh*t, but it’s cool that’s my old sh*t. LOL”. More recently, the Power creator took a cheap shot by calling out Taraji for looking like Michael Jackson in a photo she posted, even though she had already made the comparison herself.

Many believe Taraji makes a good point in drawing attention to the way Fifty tends to tear down other black artists on the regular. Taraji’s journey to success is one of hard work and sacrifice, which is likely why she doesn’t take any shade from petty people like Curtis Jackson. Taraji put herself through the drama program at Howard University by working two jobs, before landing her breakthrough acting role in Baby Boy in 2001.