Eminem Speak On Cancel Culture Attacking His New Album

Eminem addresses criticisms of his new music and recent attack from the cancel culture.

Eminem may be growing into a more mature, refined version of his controversial self, but that doesn’t mean he’s grown soft. Instead, it means he is taking the time to thoughtfully address his critics and help listeners gain a little perspective before turning away in disgust after hearing the lyrics on his new album, Music To Be Murdered By. The Detroit rap icon took to Instagram to post an appropriately blood-stained note in response to the criticism he has been dealt with due to the violence featured on his latest project.

He writes, “In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats?”

Eminem goes on to warn listeners of what they are in for when playing his new tracks, saying, “This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you.” He also expresses that his intentions are not only to shock, but also to prompt “positive action.”

Eminem cleverly points to the irony of his album receiving so much disapproval when the real world is even more horrific, stating, “Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us.”

Marshall Mathers isn’t exactly known for his activism, but it seems he is truly attempting to use his intense rapping style for good these days. In the music video for the track “Darkness,” a song that addresses gun violence, Em uses depictions of the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. The video ends with a call to action, encouraging viewers to register to vote and help enact gun laws that would prevent this type of violence in the future.