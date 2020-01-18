Eminem Champions Gun Control In Riveting “Darkness” Watch It

Eminem is going hard at the top of the year with his new album Music To Be Murdered By, and he’s advocating for gun control in the realest and most uncut way.

The Detroit rapper who released his latest body of work just today dropped a brand new music video for his song “Darkness.” The track is another profound exemplar of Eminem’s marvelous storytelling abilities. The rapper depicts an inebriated Slim Shady pre-concert popping pills in his hotel room. The build-up leads to a graphic reality check that exposes the mass shooting dynamic plaguing America today.

Earlier when the album was released, fans noticed that Eminem alluded to another mass shooting that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in his song “Unaccommodating” with Young M.A. Some people were dismayed that Eminem seemed to be romanticizing the Manchester shooting that left 22 people dead.

“But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” Eminem raps on that track.

Em has now turned it up a few notches with the visuals for “Darkness,” which has garnered around 9 million views in less than a day of its release. Eminem embodied a real life mass shooter and composed a brilliant portrayal of the other side with an incredible juxtaposition with his own life.

The video can be accepted in a variety of ways, and it’s troubling to some fans that it continues to romanticize the disaster that the rapper is raising awareness for. Eminem puts on display the reality of the devastating truth about gun violence and gun control laws. The video left viewers with a very important appeal: “When will this end? When enough people care,” the text read. It also encouraged citizens to vote to change gun laws in America.

How do you feel about Eminem’s way of championing gun control reformation?