Future & Lori Harvey Video Kissing In Jamaica Went Viral

Lori Harvey broke the internet when she shared a video of Future kissing her in Jamaica as she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

The short Instagram Story clip quickly went viral on social media. Last year November, we saw Future making his relationship with Lori Harvey Insta-official when he posted a pic of her on IG Story calling her a dime. Now, as we start the new year, we see Lori is making it Insta official with a vintage video of her and the “Life is Good” rapper riding in the back of a car while he plants a kiss on her cheek. Now the two are dominating social media on this fine weekend. Future also reposted the same video clip Lori shared on his own Instagram Story.

Future and Lori Harvey are currently in Jamaica vacationing for her birthday weekend. On Thursday night, the two were spotted on a local nightclub in Montego Bay, partying with a few other celebrities, including Teyana Taylor. The “Crushed Up” rapper made sure that no expense was spared when it came to his woman and made sure her friends were included to shower the birthday girl with love.

The festivities began with champagne (as do all good shindigs), roses, and balloons as the model boarded her own private jet for the day. Where was she off to? No one was saying as Lori was simply told that she was en route to a mysterious destination. That destination included a hotel with a room that had candles lining the floor, and of course, more roses!

Lori Harvey looked as though she was sleeping in a florist, with her room inundated with red rose petals. The delicate pieces were also specifically arranged on her canopy bed to form a heart and an arrow. It seems Future pulled all the stops for this getaway to Jamaica.

“This birthday is super bomb,” Lori said on her IG Story while showing her fans around her hotel room.

The pair first sparked dating rumors after Lori was spotted at his 35th birthday in November, with it almost feeling as though the couple has celebrated two milestones. Even so, Lori’s step-dad, Steve Harvey, may still be slightly in denial as he said “I don’t know nothing” about the couple being on a relationship.

Poor Steve can hardly delude himself any further after all the effort that Future went to for his girlfriend — especially seeing as this is his birthday ritual for all the ladies he’s dated! Yep, Mr. Hendrix created the exact same rose petal room for his exes, Brittni Mealy and Joie Chavis, on their special days.

Come on, Futch, get your team to come up with some fresh ideas.