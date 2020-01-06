Lil Uzi Vert Is A Rihanna Stan “Futsal Shuffle 2020” Video

Lil Uzi Vert delivered his highly-anticipated new dance video, “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” while proving he is a Rihanna stan.

The Philly native put the hip hop community on notice in the fall last year that he is locked and loaded for a 2020 takeover. His new song “Futsal Shuffle 2020” marks the beginning of his comeback story after months of hiatus over his label shelving his album, Eternal Atake. After dropping off the single in December, Lil Uzi Vert kicks off his new year with the visual for the single that he promised will create a movement in 2020.

The video starts with Lil Uzi Vert donning black and red pants and hoodie covered with Rihanna‘s face. This is the second time in a matter of weeks that we’ve seen the “XO Tour Life” rapper wearing an outfit with Rihanna’s image. Perhaps this is his way of telling the Bajan pop beauty that he wants that collaboration. The cut also showcased how the Futsal Shuffle dance move should be done in case you’re clueless like some of us.

Aside from paying homage to Rihanna and showcasing his dancing skilled, Lil Uzi Vert has been hitting the studio putting in the finishing touches to his oft-delayed album, Eternal Atake, due sometime this year. Rihanna is also under severe pressure from her fans to release new music. She was expected to release her R9 album in 2019, but that did not happen, and there is still no clear sign that the project is coming anytime soon. Perhaps that is what Uzi and RiRi have in common, long-awaited, oft-delayed albums.