DaBaby Flaunts Quarter Million Cash On IG Live After Release From Jail

DaBaby can afford to best lawyers in town, and he proved it on Instagram Live moments after his release from jail.

DaBaby and his “quarter mill” both seem unfazed by his pending charges following his Miami arrest. The Charlotte-rapper in good spirits updated his Instagram story this afternoon letting his fan know he is unbothered by his pending legal charges posting, “That the Devil can’t do nothin wit me dawg,” surrounded by wads of cash in a car while lyrics to one of his popular songs played in the background.

If you’ve been keeping up with DaBaby, the artist has had a few tough weeks and a rocky start to the New Year. First, he was cited for marijuana possession and resisting arrest in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now he is caught up in the midst of battery charges following a Miami attack on a party promoter.

According to police documents, the conflict started on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 2) at the hotel after one of the victims, a concert promoter, was $10,000 short on a $30,000 payment he and DaBaby had agreed to for a performance at Cafe Iguanas Pines the same day. That victim, identified in the police report as Victim 1, claims that a “verbal altercation” ensued before DaBaby punched a second victim, identified as Victim 2, in the face. From there, Victim 1 says DaBaby’s team stepped in and robbed the promoter.

In the police report, DaBaby’s team is accused of stealing Victim 1’s credit card, his iPhone 7, and $80. The men with DaBaby apparently also covered the victim in apple juice. Authorities say DaBaby and his team fled in a black SUV.

But surprisingly, the rapper isn’t letting his short jail stint or charges get to him and maybe using the ordeal as musical inspiration. He also posted a microphone to his Instagram story early this morning, indicating that he may be recording new music.

The rapper isn’t out of the clear he will still need to appear in court on Tues., January 7, in connection with the Cafe Iguana Pines attack.