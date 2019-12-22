DaBaby Addresses Alleged Leaked Nudes On Twitter, Here Is What He Said

Fans of DaBaby recently got a rather dramatic look at the rapper over the last 24 hours, or did they?

Twitter got raunchy after dark last night as a video went viral, showing the “Under the Sun” rapper exposing his eggplant. It is not known who leaked the explicit clip that featured an exposed chest and even more exposed piece of meat, but whoever is starring in the video is rapping along to DaBaby’s track “Animal.”

You know that something like this can’t be kept down (a bit like the limb in the video), so it wasn’t long before Twitter made the NSFW clip go viral, and DaBaby began trending on the social media platform. Several users used gifs and memes to voice their comments on what the 28-year-old is hiding down there, including Kylie Jenner’s infamous line, “Next thing I knew, I was pregnant.”

Early on Sunday morning, the North Carolina rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, denied taking the starring role in explicit video with three simple words.

“Ion send nudes,” he wrote on Twitter.

ion send nudes. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 22, 2019

While it has yet to be verified, The Shade Room has also alleged that the nudes were not DaBaby’s and that the video reportedly belonged to a porn star.

DaBaby is hardly the first to be the victim of an alleged nude leak — and not even the first this week. On Thursday, A$AP Rocky found himself having to deny that it was he whose woodpecker was the one making the rounds in a viral video.

He addressed the supposed leak on Twitter, speaking behalf of himself and Mini Flacko. Maybe DaBaby should look into getting the “Testing” hitmaker as the defense attorney for his own little guy…