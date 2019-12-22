Hip Hop, News, Trending

DaBaby’s Massive Eggplant Video Leaked On Twitter

DaBaby is trending on Twitter after a video of his eggplant was allegedly leaked.

Before you run looking on your Twitter timeline, be warned it’s not safe for work settings. This past week has seen social media being rocked with several leaks, including A$AP Rocky and Steph Curry, who both denied being the persons identified in the leaked contents. Rocky was at the receiving end of trolling, with some female fans unimpressed with his stroke game. Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry managed to make some comedy out of his situation. DaBaby, on the other hand, might just win himself a legion of new female fans who are all impressed by his meat.

Unlike ASAP Rocky, the “Suge” rapper will likely not deny that the package in the leaked video belongs to him because it would rival Safaree Samuels’ leaked video from back in 2018. DaBaby has had an impressive year in hip hop, and he might’ve just closed out the year with a bang. This will serve as excellent marketing for his music. He is already a hip hop heartthrob among the ladies, and this alleged leak just further solidifies it.

