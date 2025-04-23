Kanye West Gives Promising Update On Lil Uzi Vert Health After Hospitalization

Kanye West gave fans a promising update on Lil Uzi Vert’s health following an illness that landed him in the hospital.

Lil Uzi Vert’s fans were left deeply concerned for his well-being on Monday when he was rushed to a New York City. It remains unclear what really happened to the “XO Tour Life” rapper, but he was taken to a Lower Manhattan hospital from a luxury condominium building after someone called 911.

Kanye West shared an update on Lil Uzi Vert’s health on Twitter on Wednesday as fans scrambled to get information about his well-being. Ye posted a screenshot from his direct message chat between himself and Digital Nas, who relayed a message he received from someone with direct knowledge of what’s happening behind the scenes.

“Ike is going get a update for me when he’s awake, they saying he was just dehydrated but ik there’s more to it,” Digital Nas message reads. Kanye shared that Uzi is doing okay.

TMZ shared a video of the rapper being transported by EMS to a hospital as his girlfriend JT was by his side and his security detail covered him with black umbrellas as they tried to block the prying eyes of the public. Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 2:30 on Monday afternoon and Uzi has remained in the hospital since. There is no official word from his medical team and nothing has leaked from the hospital.

Ye claims that Lil Uzi Vert is okay after being rushed to the hospital on Monday ? pic.twitter.com/uXRl2SJGIV — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 23, 2025

Although the update may be coming from a less-than-reliable source, Kanye West, some fans were relieved to know that Uzi is doing okay. “I know this coming from Ye but am still happy to know that Uzi is okay we lost too many rappers over the years, can’t lose him too,” one person said.

In the meantime, Kanye West made headlines this week after dropping a bombshell story that he had an intimate relationship with his male cousin when he was a teenager. He also announced a new song about called, “Cousins.” He has since received some support from Boosie Badazz and ASAP Ferg and many of his supporters on social media.