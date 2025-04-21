Boosie Shows Kanye West Support After Admitting Relations With Cousin

Kanye West is getting some support from Boosie Badazz and ASAP Ferg following his bombshell confession.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper ignites X on Monday when he abruptly shared a lengthy post detailing his alleged intimate relationship with his cousin when he was a teenager. The post sent social media into a firestorm which isn’t necessarily a surprise given that Kanye West is notorious for making cringe-worthy comments on the platform.

However, this time he even got other celebrities talking with some of his peers sending him words of encouragement while others made compassionate pleas for fans to give him grace.

“This song is called ‘COUSINS’ about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” Ye wrote.

The Chicago rapper added, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14.”

What Boosie said

Boosie shared a rare message on his X profile showing Kanye West some support, prompting some of his fans also to do the same.

“DAM KANYE I FEEL BAD FOR THIS DUDE ??THIS DUDE BEEN THREW SOME SH*T BRA,” Boosie wrote in all caps. “THE RANTS MAKE SINCE NOW. THIS MAN WAS S***ING D**K AS A CHILD. SMH HIS MIND IS FUCKED UP??I HATE HIM HAVING TO GO THROUGH THIS AS A CHILD ??THIS MAN COMING FOR ANY N EVERYONE WITH A RAPTURE??WHOEVER WRONGED HIM N THEY IN TROUBLE.”

Rapper ASAP Ferg also shared a tweet supporting Ye following his confession. “Good for [Kanye West] now you can be whole,” Ferg wrote. “When people start to act out you never know the root of the issue ! Sending love brother your a goat.”

Kanye West has had an on-and-off presence on social media over the past few years, with instances of getting banned, as well as logging on and off multiple times for extended periods of weeks and months.

In 2022, he faced repercussions on Instagram for sporting a controversial shirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter” and making inflammatory remarks about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, insinuating that the hip hop mogul was under the influence of the Jewish community before his arrest last year. These peculiar social media outbursts resulted in him losing major brand deals that West held that year, including collaborations with big apparel brands like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga.