Kanye West Attack On Jay-Z, Beyonce’s Kids Backfire Badly, Tina Knowles Responds

Kanye West found himself on the receiving end of severe backlash following his recent meltdown on X.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper went off on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, before turning his attention to Jay-Z and Beyonce, where he mentioned their kids Rumi and Sir Carter, calling them the R-word. While Kanye West quickly deleted the tweet, fans took a screenshot of it and started circulating it on social media, resulting in many condemning the controversial rapper.

In other tweets, Kanye West blast Jay-Z and Beyonce for not attending his wedding to Kim Kardashian and not inviting him to perform at the Super Bowl. “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” Kanye said. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S[—]T[.]”

Ye also alluded to the 2009 MTV VMAs incident in which he ran on stage to take the mic from Taylor Swift to defend Beyonce.

“I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING,” he wrote while mentioning his red hat incident and Hov taking a jab at him for it. “HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S[—]T TAKING [sic] JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA.”

Kanye West also accused Jay-Z and Beyonce of not helping him “have more leverage” with his children with Kim Kardashian. He didn’t share how he expected the power couple to help him with that remains a mystery.

While Jay-Z nor Beyonce have responded to Kanye West, Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly took a jab at the Chicago rapper. “Corny joke, time!” she wrote in a post on Instagram in which she shared a video telling the joke. “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Twitter/X did not remove Kanye West’s account or tweets from the social media platform.

What fans are saying about Ye tweets

Fans of Jay-Z and Beyonce have been condemning Kanye West for his tweets calling this episode the last straw. “Remember when Kanye was on stage crying because Jay z and Bey wouldn’t let North go on play dates with Blue, now he’s saying the most vile things about their children, Ye is a terrible person man I will never follow him or buy his products again,” one fan wrote.

“This is the last straw for me I am done with Kanye West no more I don’t wish to see him or his name again on my feed,” another fan said.

Another person wrote, “That Kanye tweet about Beyonce and Jay Z kids was so damn disgusting!”