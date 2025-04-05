Kevin Gates’ Ex-Girlfriend Says His Team Threatened Her Amid Brittany Renner Dating Drama

Kevin Gates is having some girlfriend drama after stepping out with Brittany Renner.

The Baton Rouge rapper made a statement earlier this week when he stepped out for a Livestream on Kai Cenat and brought along Brittany Renner. The move sparked dating rumors and a swift response from a woman named Persia, who said she was dating the rapper.

A day after the video hit the net, allegedly leaked audio of Kevin Gates arguing with his girlfriend surfaced online. It’s unclear if the woman was the leaker of the clip, but she clearly stated that she was blindsided by Gates when he stepped out with Renner. Now she is claiming that the “Big Gangsta” rapper’s team is threatening her.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Persia took aim at both Gates and Brittany Renner, who recently shared that she was converted to Islam as she sought to turn a new page. “It’s honestly just sick how I was just laid up with him, and you seen it, and you decided to hit him up to meet up. Just disgusting,” Persia said. “He called you washed several times and that you lost your glow. That just goes to show you how this man just uses women when it’s beneficial to him. Just manipulative and narcissistic as f**k.”

Persia also addressed some fans who accused her of having an affair with a married man, saying that Kevin Gates assured her that he was legally separated from his wife, Dreka Gates. The two have been married since 2015 and appeared to have broken up a few years ago after he was spotted with a new female love interest.

Kevin Gates has not publicly addressed the drama with Persia, but he released a new music video, “Life In You,” which features Brittany Renner. The music video shows Gates proposing to Renner, who was dressed in a traditional Muslim outfit.