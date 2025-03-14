Dancehall Artist Squash Transferred To A Federal Detention Center

Dancehall artist Squash seems to be no longer in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Urban Islandz reported last week that Squash, whose given name is Andre Whittaker, was taken into the custody of ICE agents in Florida on the same day he was granted bail for his firearm possession arrest. A check on the official ICE website on Friday (March 14) shows that the dancehall artist is no longer in their database.

Further checks revealed that Squash was transferred to a Federal Detention Center in Broward County on Friday amid reports he was facing deportation to Jamaica. The Montego Bay deejay has not updated his social media accounts, and neither did his representatives released a statement.

Local law enforcement in Jamaica recently shared that they were on high alert for possible deportation as some residents allegedly worry his presence would cause a flare-up of violence in the St. James police division. However, police say they have safeguards in place to prevent any flare-up in the area. It turns out that the artist might not be on the deportation list anymore.

Squash was arrested on February 24 in Florida and hit with charges of possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a rifle, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a concealed firearm.

According to the police report, at around 10:58 PM on Monday (February 24, 2025), Squash and 24-year-old Zidanne George Prescott was pulled over in a grey Mercedes-Benz sedan in the 100 Block of 41st in Miami Beach for a traffic violation. The dancehall artist, who was riding in the passenger seat, allegedly removed an object from his waistband and placed it in the vehicle’s glove box.

Detectives also found that Prescott, who was behind the wheel, was driving on a suspended license. He also told officers there were no weapons in the car but agreed to a search. Police immediately went to the glove box, where they found a modified Glock 19 gun with an invisi-switch plate used to make the firearm fire like an automatic weapon. This type of firearm is known in the street as a ‘chip Glock.’ Police also stated that it perfectly fits a holster that the dancehall star was wearing.

Upon further checks, police uncovered a Glock 35 .40 caliber gun with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat. Police also found three loaded magazines – one in the driver’s side door, one in the center console, and another in the trunk compartment. Police say an undercover officer observed another man whom they are investigating, giving the firearm to Squash earlier that day.

Both Whittaker and Prescott were arrested and hit with firearm possession charges.

Their court date is set for March 26.