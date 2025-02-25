Dancehall Artist Squash Arrested In Florida On Firearm Charges

Dancehall artist Squash is currently in police custody in Florida following his arrest on firearm charges.

The Montego Bay deejay was picked up by the Miami-Dade police on Tuesday (February 25). According to court documents obtained by Urban Islandz, Squash, whose real name is Andre Whittaker, was hot with charges of possession of a short-barrel shotgun, possession of a rifle, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a concealed firearm.

Squash bond was set at US$3,000, but he had not yet bonded out of jail at the time of this publication. His first court hearing was not yet set, but these charges carry significant prison time in Florida if he is convicted.

This is not the first time that Squash is finding himself in the crosshair of law enforcement officials in Florida where he has been residing for the past several years.

In 2023, Squash was arrested by border patrol agents in Florida over an immigration breach. He was subsequently placed into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, custody and was reportedly facing deportation.

In a previous interview with Winford Williams on OnStage, the dancehall artiste shared that he had to leave Jamaica for the United States because of what he calls “corruption” and harassment from the “system.” The deejay didn’t named who he was referring to as the system, but fans pointed out that he was implicated in gang feud in St. James.