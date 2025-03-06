Dancehall Artist Squash Placed In ICE Custody After Florida Arrest For Gun

Dancehall deejay Squash is facing deportation to Jamaica following his recent arrest in Florida.

Urban Islandz reported on February 25 that Squash, whose real name is Andre Whittaker, was taken into police custody and hit with firearm possession charges. Squash was charged with possession of a short-barrel shotgun, a rifle, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a concealed firearm. His court date was set for March 26, according to arrest records.

Although Squash was offered bail to the tune of $3000, we’re now learning that he was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and is being held at the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami, Florida.

According to his arrest records, Squash was a passenger in a grey Mercedes-Benz that was being driven by 24-year-old Zidanne George Prescott. Cops say they pulled over the car in the 100 Block of 41st in Miami Beach at 10:58 PM on February 24 for a traffic violation. In the police report, cops say they observed Squash reaching into his waist and placing an object in the car’s glove box.

Police say the driver of the vehicle denied there was a weapon in the car but eventually consented to a search. Police say they immediately went to the glove box, where a Glock 19 was found. Police noted that the firearm was modified with an invisi-switch plate to make it fire like an automatic firearm, popularly called a “chip Glock.”

Police say they also found the other weapons in the vehicle upon further search.

Whittaker and Prescott were arrested and hit with firearm possession charges. At the time of this publication, Squash was in the custody of ICE agents as his fans worried he might be deported to Jamaica since this was the second time in two years that he was arrested by ICE. The dancehall artist and his attorney have not yet released a statement regarding his arrest.