Kanye West Makes Another Stunning Diddy Claim Ahead Of Mogul’s Trial

Kanye West is back from his break from the X platform with some more wild claims about Diddy.

The Bad Boy Records founder is getting ready to fight for his life as his trial looms. A judge set Diddy’s sex trafficking case trial for May 2025, and there are no signs of any delays as prosecutors and defense gear up for the trial of the century. Diddy, whose given name is Sean Combs, is standing trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping.

READ: Kanye West Calls For Diddy Freedom, Slams Celebrities For Watching Diddy ‘Rot’

As Diddy sits in a jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in Brooklyn, one of his former foes, Kanye West, has seemingly turned into one of his biggest supporters. Perhaps Ye is not the type of support that Diddy would want at the moment, but he has no choice since he can’t control what the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper says on his social media accounts. In fact, no one can control or predict what Ye will say these days.

Last month, Kanye West called for Diddy’s freedom while calling the rap mogul his “hero.” Ye also called out other celebrities for turning their backs on the billionaire mogul, leaving him to “rot” in jail.

What Kanye West said about Diddy

Over the weekend, Kanye went on another tweet storm, injecting Diddy in more of his comments. “Puff daddy my hero,” he wrote in one post. “This man was really having his way.”

Had Kanye West made comments like these prior to Diddy’s legal troubles, fans would have taken it more seriously. A few years back, Ye called Diddy the “Feds,” fueling informant rumors after the mogul tried to rain him in during his feud with Adidas over his Yeezy brand.

Diddy and Kanye have had a complicated relationship over the years, but it’s mostly Ye who has the most to say. Last month, he surprised everyone when he shared a video of his FaceTime call with one of Diddy’s sons, signaling that he and the incarcerated mogul are back on good terms.

In the meantime, Diddy is facing a slew of new lawsuits and allegations as the number of civil suits against him grows well into the double digits.