Kanye West Calls For Diddy Freedom, Slams Celebrities For Watching Diddy ‘Rot’

Kanye West is showing major support to Diddy at a time when other big celebrities are running as far away from him as possible.

What makes the move even more surprising is that Ye posted a FaceTime video of himself and Diddy’s son, Christian Combs. Remember Kanye West previously aired out Diddy calling him the Feds in an online rant prior to the Bad Boy Records mogul’s arrest last year September on charges of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering.

READ: 50 Cent In Stitches After Watching Kanye West Bizarre Deposition Video

The clip’s audio wasn’t clear, so it was hard to understand what the two were saying. But Ye wrote in all caps, “A son to his dad for every son who dad is locked up write or wrong I want yall to listen to Dave Chapelles jokes very close this time lets see how funny it gets when families are separated especially black families.”

In another post on his X account, where he has been very active these days, he wrote, “Free Puff,” in all caps. In his lengthy rant on X, Ye added, “All these celebrity ni—s and b–ches is pu— yall a watch our brother rot and never say sh-t.” In another post, Ye calls Diddy his idol and hero. “They tryna prove a point and yall know that yall f—ing know that and sitting laughing at the f—ing internet on Instagram this man gave his life to us this my idol this my hero,” he wrote.

Kanye West also mentioned Chris Brown in another post on X, where he expressed regret for not supporting the R&B singer when he was being canceled. “We all watched them try to cancel Chris Brown and ain’t nobody do nothing I was pu–y then too Chris Brown its til the wheels fall off,” he wrote. All of his tweets were written in all caps, which insinuates that he was angry.

Kanye West previously slammed Diddy for trying to walk him off the ledge when he went up against Adidas over their business dispute over his Yeezy brand. You can recall Adidas and many other brands cut ties with Kanye West at the time, which resulted in him losing his billionaire status. Well, recent reports suggest that he is again a billionaire, which also gave him ammunition to go after his enemies and make thought-provoking posts on social media.

In the meantime, Diddy is heading for trial starting in May of this year.