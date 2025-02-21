The Notorious B.I.G Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dead At Age 78

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, has died.

The late rapper was the only child of Voletta Wallace and his late father, Selwyn George Latore. According to TMZ, Biggie Smalls’ mother passed away on Friday morning (February 21) in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, per the Monroe County Coroner, Thomas Yanac. Ms. Wallace was reportedly in hospice care at the time of her passing, and her death is ruled natural cause.

Voletta Wallace was born in the parish of Trelawny, Jamaica, in 1953 before immigrating to the United States in the early 1970s when she moved to Brooklyn. Voletta became a single mother in the mid-1970s when Biggie Smalls’ father walked out on the family, leaving her to raise her son, who would become one of the most legendary figures in hip hop.

“We suffered a tremendous loss today,” her family said in a statement on Friday. “Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss. Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, prayers and condolences in this difficult time.”

After The Notorious B.I.G.’s tragic passing on March 9, 1997, Voletta took control of the running of his estate, which was valued at around $10 million at the time. Over the years, she has released books and was instrumental in his 2009 biopic, Notorious, which grossed over $44 million at the Box Office. At the time, she stated that it was important to tell the late rapper’s story on the big screen to help cement his legacy in pop culture.

According to reports, Biggie Smalls’ estate was worth a whopping $160 million at the time of her passing, as she passed on his legacy to his two children. Over the years, she continues to celebrate her son’s life and legacy and oversee his foundation.

Biggie’s rival Tupac Shakur’s death is one step closer to being solved after authorities made an arrest last year and filed charges against Duane Keith Davis, better known as Keefe D. However, Biggie’s murder remains an unsolved mystery.

Voletta was age 78 at the time of her death.