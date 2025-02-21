Rapper Tyga Shares His Mother Pasionaye Nguyen Died At Age 53

Tyga is mourning the passing of his mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, who passed away at age 53.

The Los Angeles rapper shared the heartbreaking news via his Instagram account on Friday (February 21, 2025), remembering his mother for supporting him throughout his career and making sacrifices for him as a child growing up. Tyga referred to his mother’s passing as the lowest point in his career and shared that he has so many questions.

“I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us,” the rapper wrote. “But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart. Can’t imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst.”

Tyga added, “I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise.”

The “Taste” rapper shared several photos and clips of his mother in happier times as he reflected on their time together. TRaww shared a close bond with his mother, who is of Vietnamese descent. His father is of Jamaican descent.

While he did not share her cause of death, Tyga shared one photo of himself holding her hand while she was in the hospital wearing a hospital wristband, signaling that she was battling an illness.

“I Love you forever mom and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left,” he wrote while adding a broken heart emoji.

In the meantime, Tyga is getting a lot of support from his fans and some of his peers in hip hop, including Shamoss (Bow Wow), Chris Brown, and 2 Chains, who left comments on his post expressing their condolences.