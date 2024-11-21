Future Downplays His Role In Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef, Fans Not Buying It

Future says he hardly knew that there was a beef with Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but fans aren’t buying his explanation.

As you’re aware, Drake and a sizeable portion of hip-hop had a heated beef earlier this year that spilled over into the summer with a clash of the titan match-up with Kendrick Lamar. Some fans are suggesting that it was Future and Metro Boomin who set things into motion, but the Atlanta rapper is now saying he is not responsible for the hip-hop civil war.

Kendrick Lamar linked with Future and Metro Boomin on their track “Like That” off their album, We Don’t Trust You, which sets things in motion. Kendrick dissed Drake and J. Cole, who fired back in his diss song “7 Minute Drill.” The Dreamville rapper would later remove the song from DSPs and apologize to Lamar. However, the Canadian rapper took a different route and dissed not just the West Coast rapper but also Future and Metro Boomin.

On the track, Kendrick Lamar raps about the so-called Big 3 in rap, himself, Drake, and J. Cole, but Future is now saying the lines were in reference to him being left out of the conversation about the Big 3. “There was a beef?” Future questioned. “I didn’t even know there was a beef. I didn’t know they had nothing going on. I ain’t never participated in rap battles, man.”

“I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that,” Future said in a new interview with GQ. “Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so f—ed up about the sh–. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it.”

Future continues, “Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man. If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, Oh, I can make something else about it.”

Men of the year type shit @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/K6NJl9e4Ar — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 20, 2024

For his role in the beef, Metro Boomin says he and Drake had a personal issue that resulted in their falling out. The producer denies allegations that it was over a female and takes full responsibility for his social media rant.

“Me and [Drake], we had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me,” Boomin said.

Earlier this year, Metro Boomin called Drake a colonizer on X while accusing the Canadian rapper of trying to stop the song “Like That” from playing on radios. The producer says social media is the best way for him to respond to rap beefs because he is not a rapper and doesn’t have the luxury of putting it in rhymes.

“But if you take all the rap entertainment out of it, it’s like, have you ever been real cool with somebody, and y’all fell out over something?” the producer added. “It happens every day. It’s just regular sh–. This just happens to have an audience.”

Some fans aren’t buying Future’s explanation about his role in the Drake and Kendrick beef.