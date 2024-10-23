Vybz Kartel Rubbishes Drunk Claims After Nightclub Health Scare

Vybz Kartel rubbishes claims he was drunk at a nightclub on Monday night when he fell ill and had to be ushered out of the venue by his security.

A video shows the dancehall legend complaining about being hot inside the venue before he was noticeably not feeling well. The deejay was then ushered out of the venue while being held up by his security who whisked him and his fiancee away in a waiting BMW X6. Since the incident on Monday, Vybz Kartel has been getting criticisms about his alcohol consumption and partying habits despite having health issues in prison.

In responding to fans’ criticism, Kartel said it wasn’t drinking that triggered his health scare but heat inside the venue. “Can Champagne can make someone drunk?” he questioned in a post on his Instagram Story. “No mad #theheatworst.”

The club was packed on the night of Vybz Kartel’s appearance as fans clamored to get a glimpse of the dancehall legend who was released from prison over three months ago. It appears that the packed venue caused poor air circulation as the artist complained about being hot. In a comment from one of his fans asking about his well-being, Kartel said, “Club too hot mi affi cut.”

Sources told Urban Islandz that the Portmore deejay is feeling much better as he brushes off the incident and gets back to regular programming.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, is getting ready for his first post-prison show, Freedom Street, set for New Year’s Eve at the National Stadium in Kingston. The Dancehall legend is expected to perform a 3-hour set despite fans questioning if he will be healthy enough for the lengthy set. Kartel assured his Gaza fans that he has been working on getting back to his best health ahead of the show. There will also be some surprise guest performances at the event.