Vybz Kartel Had Health Scare At Wild Night Of Partying At Nightclub

Vybz Kartel is currently resting at home following a wild night of partying at Meca nightclub in Kingston.

The dancehall legend was out with his fiancee Sidem Ozturk at the popular Kingston hotspot when he suddenly had a health scare that sent everyone around him into a panic. A clip has been circulating online showing Vybz Kartel being held up by members of his entourage as he was ushered out of the venue. His fiancee was present with him as they rushed him to a waiting BMW X6 before being whisked away.

Sources inside the deejay’s camp confirmed with Urban Islandz on Tuesday that he is doing okay and resting at home. We’re told that he was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration following a hectic schedule. “He [Vybz Kartel’] is resting doctors checked him out and all is good just dehydration and exhaustion,” sources told us.

Kartel has had a busy schedule since his release from prison this summer with numerous events and promotional appearances. The Portmore deejay is also trying to get in his best shape ahead of his first post-prison concert, Freedom Street, at the National Stadium on New Year’s Eve. Fans are now questioning if the dancehall deejay will be fit enough to undertake his 3-hour set at that performance.

“If you can’t hold up at a club appearance how you plan to perform for three hours, Addi stop the drinking and partying and get health brogad,” one fan wrote. Another fan said, “The body needs proper healing, Im sorry but the body isn’t young anymore stay home and relax with sidem.” Another added, “Man just nice and lil frass which we all do sometimes no hang over mi noss get some rest and ready fi road again.”

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel previews some new music ahead of his Freedom Street concert on New Year’s Eve at the National Stadium.