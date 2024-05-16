Young Thug Thinks The Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Is ‘Interesting’

Young Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, shares his feelings about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef may very well go down in history as the greatest hip-hop beef ever. It’s not just fans who are feeling that way about it, but also other rappers, producers, bloggers, label execs, and more have been sharing their thoughts on the feud that had hip-hop in a chokehold over the past several weeks.

Young Thug is not able to communicate directly with the outside world, given he is currently on trial in the ongoing YSL Rico case. However, he does have someone who he regularly talk to and perhaps shares his feelings on what’s happening on the outside. His girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, whose career has been blossoming in his absence, shared in a new interview with Billboard his thoughts on the current rap beefs in the industry.

Thugger is friends with Drake, but his relationship with Kendrick Lamar is unknown. Still, it doesn’t seem like he is picking sides, or at least, according to Mariah, he thinks the feud is interesting. The Atlanta rapper is also close friends with Metro Boomin, who is also beefing with Drake.

“He [Young Thug] thinks it’s interesting, for sure,” Mariah said. “We were listening to some of the songs. Not all of them, because now I’ve gotten lost. In the beginning, I was like, ‘Hey, there’s a tizzy going on.’ I played him some of it. I feel like those two people are both great rappers. With all of the rappers with the guy and the girl rappers, granted it’s cool for the craft, and to be able to keep up with that — because let me not lie and say there’s no competitive energy in the music industry. Because there is.”

If we go by the numbers, it appears Kendrick Lamar is winning the beef so far. His diss song “Not Like Us” debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, and “Euphoria” climb to No. 3 on the chart ahead of Drake’s “Family Matters” which debut at No. 7 on the chart.

The beef has since simmered a bit, with Drake jetting off to the Turks and Caicos for a vacation after several attempts to break into his mansion in Toronto. Needless to say, his security details have their hands full at the moment. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar remained in isolation as he didn’t even release a music video for any of his diss songs.