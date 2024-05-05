Kendrick Lamar Cook Drake For Smashing Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend On ‘Not Like Us’

Kendrick Lamar did not give Drake a chance to respond to his diss song “Meet The Grahams.” In less than 24 hours after responding to “Family Matters,” K.Dot unleashed another diss track, “Not Like Us.”

In the new song, Kendrick Lamar continues some of the same narratives against Drake, including allegations that the Toronto rapper likes young girls. “Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one,” the West Coast rapper raps.

Kendrick Lamar also resurfaced the old story about Drake smashing Lil Wayne’s then girlfriend, while Weezy was serving a prison sentence in New York. “F***ed on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’/ Then get his face tatted like a b**ch apologizin’,” Lamar raps.

The Young Money rapper shared some details about it in his memoir Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island, released in 2016. The book contains Weezy’s journal writings from his time in prison, in which he detailed how Drake broke the news to him about his affair with his then girlfriend, Tammy Torres.

“Finding out that she f*****g Drake was the absolute worst thing I could have found out,” an excerpt in the Memoir reads. “Drizzy came to see me, he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s true’. Damn! This is the type of s**t a man never wants to find out while he is locked up.”

Leading up to the release of the Memoir, Tammy Torres shared that she would addressed the situation and tell the real story when paparazzi caught up with her. “First of all I just got back into the country so I don’t know what Wayne is talking about,” Torres said. “But if he decides to come out with whatever… I would have the real story.”

As for Drake, he never publicly addressed the story, but Lil Wayne later said he got over the incident, although he was distraught after hearing about it. Some fans believed that the issue caused a rift between the two rappers after Drake was left off Weezy’s album, Carter V.

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues to dominate hip-ho,p with battle lines drawn among fans and even other rappers in the industry, who clearly picked sides. Rappers like Cam’ron, Mase, and Juelz Santanasayg that the OVO rapper is winning, while Roddy Ricchsaysg that K.Dot is up.

So far Kendrick has released “Euphoria,” “6:16 In LA,” “Meet The Grahams,” and “Like Us.” In contrast, Drake released “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which he has since deleted, and “Family Matters.”