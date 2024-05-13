50 Cent Fires Back At Diddy’s Son King Combs Over Diss Song

50 Cent is not letting up on Christian ‘King’ Combs, the son of embattled hip-hop mogul Diddy after he released a diss track on Sunday targeting 50 Cent in defense of his father.

The track named “Pick a Side,” addresses the recent raid of Diddy’s houses in California and Miami. No arrests were made from the raid by federal and local authorities. One particular verse seemingly hints that there were more houses that the authorities missed.

“Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack/ but we out here selling tracks / Multimillion dollar plaques/ Knock these doors down like them feddy boys running both our cribs / Too bad they ain’t know we bought the one next door cause that’s the one they missed,” he rapped.

The track also called out 50 Cent for continuously trolling Diddy amid his latest misfortunes. “When all they had was 50 Cent who put this city on the map? Stop lyin’… Pops been hated on by many men and that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these M’s and they gon’ die tryin’,” he rapped.

The song received some commendations by fans, but 50 Cent was not here for it as he dug into King Combs who has inadvertently diverted light back on Diddy and his sexual assault lawsuits and the federal investigation into an alleged sex and drug trafficking ring.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL,” Diddy wrote in a post.

In another post, he also referenced a lawsuit by a woman, Grace O’Marcaigh who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by King while she worked on a yacht in Miami.

50 Cent hinted that King was like his father Diddy who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and other women.

“Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” the post read.

50 Cent also questioned by King would reveal that there were more houses the authorities did not get to search.

“Now why would you say some sh*t like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

“I really don’t understand why they want to drug women, if she can’t remember how good it was the next morning How do you connect ?” he said in another post.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has gone after Diddy. He seemingly celebrated the downfall of Diddy following reports of the sexual assault lawsuits filed in November starting with Cassie and other women.

Weeks ago, Diddy’s house was also searched by federal authorities. One of his staff members was also arrested with drugs while attempting to board a jet to the Caribbean.

Fans also warned King to stay out of the rappers’ beef.

“Little Diddy” should’ve just left it between @50cent and the Diddler. He just made the worst mistake of his life lol. 50 will never let up! Little Diddy just enrolled himself into a lifetime full of pettiness, random disses, and beef that 50 will never let go!” one person wrote in the comments under 50’s post.

“Christian wanna be from the trenches so bad,” another comment said. “50 won even without dropping a diss record,” another said.