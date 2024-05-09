Teejay’s Dancehall Hit “Drift” Added To Fortnite Emote

Teejay continues to reap success from his massive 2023 hit song “Drift” after the dance gets the Fortnite treatment.

The Mobay deejay scored one of the biggest dancehall songs last year when “Drift” became a global sensation. It turns out that the song is maintaining its popularity this year in an era where songs have a much shorter shelf life. Jamaican influencer Gabbidon first shared the news on social media this week that the popular gaming platform Fortnite. Players can purchase the emote for their avatars to perform the dance for 500 V-Bucks, which is around 45 cents.

Teejay also shared the video after several clips started making the rounds showing gamers’ avatars doing the Drift dance. The Uptop Boss was in great spirit as he celebrated another win for his career and the DJ Mac and Panda-produced single.

The official “Drift” music video was released on May 19, 2023 and has since surpassed 19 million views on YouTube, which is around a year after its debut. The song was also remixed by rapper French Montana and Afrobeats singer Davido, who flew Teejay to Nigerian to shoot a music video.

In 2023, the song also debut on three Billboard charts, the Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, on which it peaked at No. 41. The song also helped Teejay secured his first major label deal with Warner Records.

In an interview with OnStage last year, Teejay shared that he recorded “Drift” in less than one hour and credited Gabbidon for inspiring the dance move.

“Gabbi Don mi affi tell yuh di honest truth. The first time yuh link me bout the dance me a seh Jah know Gabbi yuh know me a rough rough yute, we nuh too do the dancing ting but I swear me get the riddim and mi hear the song and is like I was just kidding bro,” Teejay said.

“Yuh know mi find it and it jus simple, nuh much word because mi realize seh only thing people want nowadays is melody and something to dance to,” the singjay added. “So from mi get the riddim from Panda mi jus decide seh bro mi go jus deal wid it and mi jus find the song, simple, less than an hour.”

Teejay currently working on new music. In the meantime fans have been reacting to the singjay’s latest achievement.

“Not me calling my little cousin asking if they bought drift on Fortnite, after me cuss them so much how all they do is sit and play games.. one cuss and said I’m a hypocrite but yes he bought it,” one female fan wrote. Another fan shared, “As me seet me run go buy eh mind u idk how many reach work a mawninh.”