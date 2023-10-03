Teejay “Drift” Onto The Billboard Airplay Chart

Dancehall artiste Teejay is getting a well-deserved birthday gift as his song “Drift” debuted on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay Chart for the first time since its release in June.

The song debuted at No. 47 on the chart on Tuesday afternoon amid the ongoing beef between the artiste and St. Kitts artiste Byron Messia. “Drift” is the second of two dancehall songs currently on the chart, as Messia’s song “Talibans” currently sits at No. 22 on the chart since entering 15 weeks ago.

The songs are among other great tracks with the Top 10 songs being SZA’s “Snooze” at No. 1, Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage’s “Good Good” at No. 2, Gunna’s “Fukumean” at No. 3, Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” at No. 4, Tems “Free Mind” at No. 5 while October London’s “Back to Your Place” is at No. 6 and Burna Boy’s Sitting on Top of the World” at No.7. Rounding out the Top 10 are “Young Nudy and 21 Savage’s “Peaches & Eggplants” at No. 8, Coco Jones “ICU” at No. 9 and Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor” at No. 10.

“Drift” has been the source of much debate as the two artists argue about which song is the “song of the summer”. With Byron’s falling out with Jamaicans, it seems that “Drift” is in play.

On Spotify, the track has cumulative streams of close to eight (8) million streams. The artiste’s main track has 5.3 million streams, while the speed-up and slowed-down versions add approximately three (3) million streams.

Teejay, who recently signed a record deal with Warner Music, had much to celebrate on his birthday. The artiste revealed that he recently purchased his first property.

“On this day a king was born on this day Timoy Jones aka Teejay uptopboss has purchased his own property and it feels so good words can’t even explain the way I feel rite now thank you father god you are real,” the artiste posted on Instagram.