Teejay Signs Major Label Deal With Warner Music

Dancehall artiste Teejay is set to take things to higher heights as he signs his first major record deal with Warner Music out of the United States. The artiste has experienced major success with his song “Drift,” which is currently one of the top trending songs out of Jamaica right now.

The artiste announced on Thursday through a release sent to Urban Islandz where he shared how ecstatic he felt that his music was taking off. The artiste, who is presently managed by Sharon Burke from Solid Agency, has not provided any details about the agreement, but it did hint that it might be a publishing deal.

“Me feel good. A music we a duh from long time, and me hard work is finally paying off. Dis a just the start,” the Mobay singjay said.

On his Instagram account, the artiste shared that he found the formula with his song “Drift.”

“Damn look what drift did,” he captioned a photo of him along with Burke and officials from Warner Music.

Teejay appeared in good spirits as he showed off his new gold chain received thanks to the signing of the deal. In a statement, Teejay shared his joy at making progress with his career.

Warner Music’s Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music (WCM), Guy Moot, also co-signed Teejay’s praise for “Drift.”

“It’s the right artist with the right music and the right time,” he said.

Moot is in charge of the publishing branch of Warner. According to the release, Moot has vast experience working with several big names in dancehall, including renowned producers Steely & Clevie, artist Stefflon Don and as well as Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.

As for Teejay, he was previously signed with Romeich Entertainment but parted ways after four years over his career being in stagnation. He later moved to Solid Agency in 2021.

Teejay is well known for songs like “Uptop Boss”, “Rags To Riches”, “Unfaithful Games”, “Owna Lane”, “Henne & Weed”, “Uptop Boss”, “Up Top”, “People”, all under his Top Braff Music label started in 2019.

Teejay is set to release a new EP, I Am Chippy, which features eight tracks and will be released under Ranch Entertainment and VP Records.