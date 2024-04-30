Kendrick Lamar Reference YNW Melly Killing His Friends In Drake Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar held nothing back in his six-minute diss track “Euphoria” for Drake. Among the rappers that get name-dropped in the song are YNW Melly, Sexyy Red, Gunna, and Lil Yachty. Others like Pusha T, who had a famous beef with Drizzy, also got referenced.

One of the bars that is making the rounds is Kendrick Lamar referencing YNW Melly and his alleged killing of his two friends for which he is on trial. “Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish ni**a/ The crown is heavy, huh/ I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly,” K.Dot raps.

YNW Melly is now facing his second trial for allegedly killing his two friends, YNW Sakchaser, aka Anthony Williams, 21, and YNW Juvy, aka Christopher Thomas Jr., 19. The two men, who were members of his crew, were killed in October 2018. The rapper told police that they were killed in a drive-by shooting, but authorities did not buy the story and later arrested Melly and his co-accused YNW Bortlen, aka Cortlen Henry, and charged them with capital murder.

After spending around four years behind bars, the rapper’s first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023 following a jury deadlock. The Florida rapper is currently awaiting his second trial in the ongoing case. He has maintained his innocence.

In the meantime, fans continue to react to Kendrick Lamar’s scathing diss song with mixed reviews, which is not surprising given that both rappers have massive fan bases. One segment suggests that Kendrick is winning the beef, while others are saying that Drake is up.

Drake’s right-hand man, Lil Yachty, was also mentioned in the song. “I’m allergic to the lame sh*t, only you like bein’ famous/ Yachty can’t give you no swag neither, I don’t give a f**k ’bout who you hang with,” Lamar raps.

Lil Yachty has not responded to being mentioned in the song, but Gunna has since reacted, and Metro Boomin also reacted with several laughing emojis.