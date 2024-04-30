Kendrick Lamar Labels Drake A ‘Scam Artist’ In New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar drops his long-awaited Drake diss track “Euphoria,” where he labels the Canadian singer a “scam artist.”

The track spanned an entire six minutes and featured K.Dot in his usual animated flow, addressing his beef with Drake, whom he called a fraud in rap. Kendrick Lamar addressed a bunch of topics related to Drake, including famously ducking Pusha T’s smoke from that infamous diss song “The Story Of Adidon,” in which King Push labeled Drizzy a bad father for hiding his son Adonis from the world at the time.

“F**k all that pushing P, let me see you Pusha T/ You better off spinning on him again/ You think about pushin’ me,” Kendrick raps.

Some hip-hop fans are already suggesting that Drake might have made a mistake engaging Kendrick Lamar in the beef, given how scathing the diss song is and its all of six minutes in length. Perhaps the Compton rapper has made up for the criticisms he received for taking so long to respond to the Toronto rapper.

“Fabricate stories on the family front, ’cause you heard Mr. Morale/ A pathetic master manipulator, I can smell the tales on you now/ You not a rap artist, you a scam artist with the hopes of being accepted/ Tommy Hilfiger stood out, but FUBU n?ver had been your collection,” Kendrick raps.

The song was produced by Cardo and served as a response to Drake’s diss song “Push Up,” which was released earlier this month in response to Kendrick dissing him on “Like That,” a song off Future and Metro Boomin’s album, We Don’t Trust You.

Kendrick Lamar also addressed Drake using an AI verse of Tupac Shakur in his song, which was later removed from all platforms.

“Somebody had told that me you got a ring, on God, I’m ready to double the wage/ I rather do that, than let a Canadian ni**a make Pac turn in his grave/ Cutthroat business, you got sh*t twisted

What is it? The braids?” K.Dot raps.

Even Drake’s henchman Chubbs and his collaborator Sexyy Red got hit by Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical onslaught.

It’s safe to say that the gloves are off on both sides of the divide, and it’s only a matter of time before Drake is forced to issue a response. So far, there has been no reaction from Drizzy’s camp, and it appears 50 Cent will have to take back his warning that it will not end well for the OVO rapper’s opps.