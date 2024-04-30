Gunna Questions Why Kendrick Lamar Mentioned Him In Drake Diss Song

Gunna shared his reaction to Kendrick Lamar namedropping him in his vicious diss track aimed at Drake.

On Tuesday (April 30), the Compton rapper surprised fans when he released his song “Euphoria,” which is a six-minute takedown of Drake. The scathing diss song has caused quite a stir in the hip-hop community, with some fans already declaring Kendrick Lamar the winner of the lyrical feud. Nevertheless, Drizzy has not yet responded either in a song or on social media. Let’s also not forget that it took Kendrick weeks to respond to the Canadian rapper.

K.Dot mentioned a bunch of artists in the song, including Pusha T, YNW Melly, Gunna, and Sexyy Red. Kendrick warned Drake to keep the beef friendly, or else he will expose him in a way that would make Gunna look like a saint. The Atlanta rapper has been dealing with snitching allegations for the past two years following his release from jail after copping a plea deal in the YSL Rico case.

“We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way/I know some shit about n****s that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint,” K.Dot raps.

Gunna has heard the track and possibly saw his name trending on X and has since reacted to the bars. “Mannnn WASSAM ?!!” he wrote, seemingly asking fans what is Kendrick talking about. Some fans pointed out that K.Dot wasn’t dissing Gunna but was using him as reference to tell Drake to ease up before things gets ugly. Nevertheless, only Lamar can explain what he meant by the Gunna reference in the song.

Kendrick Lamar expressed a deep disdain for Drake in the song “Euphoria,” in which he barely held anything. One of the most talked about references in the song is the bars about Pusha T, where Lamar dared his nemesis to address his issues with the Virginia rapper.