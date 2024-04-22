Kanye West Details His Fallout With Drake Says “He Signed His Soul”

Rapper Ye and Drake’s fragile relationship seems to have ended as he hints in a new interview that Drake continued the beef despite both appearing at a Larry Hoover at the end of 2021.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, appears to be the first host on his friend and collaborator, Justin LaBoy’s The Download Podcast set to premiere this week. Snippets from the messy interview have gone viral, with Ye alleging that Drake signed a “deal with the devil” which involves going against him.

“It cuts Drake’s soul…it’s like he signed his soul to the devil, to not be cool with me, to have to like.. this is his job to go against God, and it cuts his soul,” Ye says in the interview.

In the interview, he also aims at Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and posits a conspiracy at play with Drake and Grainge. “Drake baby is like, Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal. It’s like, you know, ‘my daddy got it’, my daddy controls the spins, my daddy got the DSPs, my daddy….Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian,” Kanye says before going on to say that Lucian works for “people that control the banks in Africa.”

In the meantime, Ye also shed light on his getting involved in the Metro Boomin We Don’t Trust You albums as he revealed that Future called him to talk about the “elimination” of Drake from the rap game.

Future earned his first Diamond single for “Life Is Good” featuring Drake in 2020, and their collaborations are among the best-selling records in Future’s catalog, such as “Wait 4 U” featuring Drake and Tems.

“Pluto called me and I went to the studio late and we uh went through the creative process and the chorus and called the hooligans to get on a joint. Everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited, we were energized,” Ye said.

A snippet from the interview was first shared on Sunday, where Ye raps his verse on the “Like That” diss track for Drake and J. Cole. “You know we had to get the hooligans up here to get these p***y n***s out/ Yo Dot, I got you.”

He continued, “Y’all so out of sight, out of mind/ I can’t even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry/ Play this sh*t back 130 times.”

Drake has not reacted to the interview.

The last time he and Drake went head-to-head was in 2021 during Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album and Kanye West’s Donda album. Ye made it known that he would drop at the same time as Drake to prove that he was the more prominent artist.

Drake’s album, however, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, and he also outsold Ye for first-week sales with 613,000 units while Donda sold 309,000.