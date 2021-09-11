Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” Is The Best Selling Album Of 2021, First Week Sales Revealed

Drake now has the biggest album of the year in terms of sales.

Drizzy has once again proven to the critics that he’s at the top of his game. He can now add another record to his trophy room, even though this one could still be broken. It’s been confirmed that his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, has raked in the biggest first-week opening for an album for the year.

At least 604,000 equivalent album units have moved for Certified Lover Boy in the last seven days. He’s even beaten out rival Kanye West, whose DONDA previously had the largest first week this year. Drake’s CLB has almost doubled Kanye’s tally as DONDA’s first week sales were registered at 309,000 copies.

Even though Drake is enjoying success, DONDA is still moving numbers and has sold over 146,000 album units in its second week out. It’s now at the #2 position on the charts.

Drake, on the other hand, also had 700 million first-week streams on CLB. A sign that his fans are more than happy to have him back. That 700 million is the most that he’s gotten since his 2018 release, Scorpion.

Scorpion did a bit better moving 731,000 units in its first week of release. The “God’s Plan” rapper has also maintained his stellar sales record as none of his albums have ever sold below 400,000 first week.

CLB is a little bit of a drop-off compared to the albums earlier in his career, like Views back in 2016, which sold over a million in its first week out. The album was predicted to do better than Kanye’s earlier this week when in just three days, CLB got 430 million on-demand audio streams in the United States.

Those three-day sales represented a better showing than DONDA’s first eight days of sale, which was recorded at just under 423 million streams.