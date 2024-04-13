Rick Ross Exposes Drake For Doing Nose Job, Shares Spicy Diss Track

Rick Ross wasted no time responding to Drake diss track that is making the rounds. The Toronto rapper has unleashed a scathing diss track targeting Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, Future, and others as he responded to their various disses over the last month.

Hip hop fans reacted to what seemed to be a leaked track on Saturday, with many speculating that it was an AI response. However, by evening, it was clear that Drake was ready to answer his many arch-nemesis.

Drake is dogpiled by several American rappers in the Metro Boomin-produced albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, released days ago, also featuring disses from A$AP Rocky and his longtime friend, The Weeknd.

Shortly after DJ Akademiks aired the supposed AI diss track, many took to social media as they reacted to the verses proving Drake’s penmanship is superior as he took on the entire crew.

“Could never be nobody number one fan, Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand/ You p***ies can’t get booked outside America for nan/ I’m out in Tokyo because I’m big in Japan/ I’m the hitmaker y’all depend on/ Backstage in my city, it was friendzone/ You won’t ever take no chain off of us,” Drizzy raps, seemingly targeting Rick Ross.

“N****s really got me out here talking Iike im 50…..might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky, can’t believe he jumping in, n***a turning 50,” Drizzy continues referencing Rozay’s ex-girlfriend.

Drake diss track for Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and other rappers leaked online leaving fans guessinghttps://t.co/dj5wQjnet7 pic.twitter.com/sZ75O2lzZ9 — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 13, 2024

Rick Ross might be upset at Drake in the past but the ‘Her Loss’ rapper’s recent personal invite to his ex-girlfriend, Cristina Mackey might have struck a nerve. Mackey revealed that Drake’s OVO sent her tickets to his It’s A Blur Concert last month.

Hours after Drake’s diss track was released, Rick Ross dropped his “Champagne Moments” diss track which seemed to allege that Drake had a rhinoplasty to correct the shape of his nose and that he sent a legal notice to French Montana.

“N**** leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly/ If we keepin’ it gangsta, when you see me you check me/ White boy, I see you/ I see you, yeah,” Ross says in the chorus.

In another verse he mentions Drake’s relationship with Lil Wayne and shades Drake’s writing skills. “N***s p***y, don’t want to push me, I’m like, ‘Really, would he?’/ Like his moves, but he never had to fight in school/ Always ran, another n**** had to write your grooves/ Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice/ Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew,” Ross raps.

In another, he claims that Drake had surgery and that he needs to pay Lil Wayne more money. “You ain’t never want to be a n***a anyway, n***a/ That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n***ga/ I unfollowed you, n****, ’cause you sent the motherf**king cease-and-desist to French Montana/ You sent the police, hatin’ on my dog project/ That wasn’t the same white boy that I seen, when we were makin’ them early records/ When you were happy to be around n***s, seein’ n**** holdin’ them sticks, Yeah/ You owe motherf**king Stunna your life/ Give Weezy some more money/ Give Rap-A-Lot some more money.”

Rick Ross unleashed on Drake in new diss track. Shares why he unfollowed Drizzy and claimed Drake had a nose jobhttps://t.co/twEykXigKI pic.twitter.com/H2GHvmuE8X — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) April 14, 2024

Fans also reacted to the diss response by Ross.

“Rick Ross just said what the girls been saying and making fun of Drake on Twitter for, for years so what are we really doing? The girls made the diss then!! Like every alleged bar was said by a black women or a meme please,” another said.

“Rick Ross, who is a top 5 rapper of all time has responded to Drake. I don’t think Ross won on this one respectively. He came at Birdman harder,” another added.

Drake has not officially released his diss track on streaming platforms. However, it seems that the rapper has taken note of the response from Rick Ross as he shared an interesting post on his Instagram Story.

The photo which seems to be taken from a movie, features a lone warrior surrounded by assassins. The warrior however stands strong and brave, and we know how the plots for stories like these go as the warrior, the main protagonist always emerges victorious.

There are reports that Drake’s diss track will be officially released to streaming platforms on Saturday night.